Netanyahu: ‘We Will Destroy Hamas’ Regardless of ‘International Pressures’

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told soldiers on Wednesday that Israel “will destroy Hamas” regardless of “international pressures.”

Netanyahu made his comments in conversation with Israel Defense Forces (IDF) soldiers, a day after the United Nations General Assembly passed a non-binding resolution demanding a ceasefire in Gaza, and after U.S. President Joe Biden criticized Israel for what he called, without evidence, “indiscriminate bombing.”

A statement from the prime minister’s office said:

Prime Minister Netanyahu spoke by radio with the 460 Brigade Commander, Col. Dvir Edri, who is currently fighting in the heart of the Gaza Strip and told him [translated from Hebrew]:

“Continue on but watch out for yourselves. I am certain that you will do this.

I want you to pass along to the last soldier: We are continuing to the end, until victory, until the destruction of Hamas. Let there be no doubt about this. This is important. This is the message that I want to reach every soldier there. Be strong and have courage. Thank you.”

The 460 Brigade Commander told the Prime Minister [translated from Hebrew]:

“Sir, we want to continue. Give us the force. We are strong here. We will carry out the mission – we will destroy Hamas. We have the strength for this. We have excellent soldiers and commanders and we will continue the mission until we destroy the last of the terrorists.”

Prime Minister Netanyahu spoke to the commanders [translated from Hebrew]:

“I want to express deep appreciation on behalf of all citizens of Israel for your efforts in the fighting, for the sacrifice, heroism and success. However, there is a great pain that we are feeling. Yesterday we had a very difficult day and every day we have dear sons who fall. They are true heroes of Israel, my heart and our hearts are with the fallen and with the families. We know that their lives have changed.

But I want to say as clearly as possible what I have just said to the commander in the field: we are continuing until the end. There is no question whatsoever about this. I also say this in light of the great pain, but also in the face of the international pressures. Nothing will stop us. We are going on to the end, until victory, nothing less. I thank you. We are doing this thanks to you, through you, and with G-d’s help and yours.

This war will continue but it is important that it continue with the sophistication that you bring. This sophistication saves many lives and gives us very great leverage. Thank you very much.”