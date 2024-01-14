Hamas Releases Ominous Propaganda Video of Noa Argamani, 2 Other Hostages

The Palestinian Hamas terror organization released a 37-second video on Sunday that was the first sign that hostage Noa Argamani, 26, is still alive, along with two other Israeli hostages.

Al-Qassam (Hamas) published a video of prisoners inside Gaza captioned with: “Tomorrow we will inform you of their Fate. Your government is lying” — English transcript: My name is Noa Argamani, I am 26 years old, and I live in Beersheba Yossi Sharabi, 53 years old My name… pic.twitter.com/GU6TbScXtz — NPT (@NPTMEDIA1) January 14, 2024

The video features Argamani, along with Yossi Sharabi, 53, and Tal Tversky, 38. It is aimed at pushing Israel to stop the war.

The Times of Israel reported:

Palestinian terror group Hamas on Sunday aired a new propaganda video showing three hostages held in the Gaza Strip, in a practice Israel says is deplorable psychological warfare. Most Israeli media outlets do not publish the videos. … There was no information indicating when the videos were filmed.

Argamani is one of the most widely-recognized hostages, thanks to the painful video of her abduction during the October 7 terror attack.

99 days of hell. It's been 99 days since Noa Argamani was abducted from a music festival and held by rapists in Gaza. pic.twitter.com/9swnCymQDv — Aviva Klompas (@AvivaKlompas) January 13, 2024

As Breitbart News noted last month: “Argamani, 26, was seen screaming and reaching for her boyfriend, Avinatan Or, as the two were taken away to Gaza. The young woman’s anguished expression as she was forced to ride a motorcycle into captivity is one of the iconic images of the attack.”

Her mother, who is dying of cancer, appeared at a rally in Tel Aviv this weekend to mark 100 days since the terror attack and to plead for Noa’s release, saying that she wanted to see her daughter again before passing away.

Sharabi is one of two survivors of the Sharabi family of Kibbbutz Be’eri. His brother’s wife and two daughters were all murdered in the attack.

