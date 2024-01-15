Palestinian Terrorists Mow Down 17, Kill Woman in Car Ramming Attack

Two Palestinian terrorists killed a woman and injured 17 other civilians in a terror attack in the Tel Aviv suburb of Ra’anana on Monday, ramming cars into pedestrians and stabbing others.

The Times of Israel reported:

An elderly woman was killed and 17 people were injured, including at least seven children and teenagers, in a car-ramming and stabbing attack by two Palestinian terrorists in the central Israel city of Ra’anana early on Monday afternoon. During the attack, the perpetrators — two West Bank Palestinians who were working in Israel illegally — seized three vehicles and rammed pedestrians in several locations in the city, also stabbing one or more of their victims, according to police, medics, and eyewitnesses. Meir Hospital said a woman in her 70s, who arrived in critical condition, succumbed to her wounds. She was later named as Edna Bluestein, 79, from Ra’anana.

The suspects, Ahmed Zidat, 25, and Mahmoud Zidad, 44, were illegal immigrants who had entered Israel illegally on many past occasions.

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi commented on the attack during a visit with the Yahalom [“Diamond”] Unit of the Combat Engineering Corps, which is dismantling Hamas’s tunnel network (translation via IDF):

We also experienced terror today in Ra’anana, you see, inspiration is drawn from things in Gaza. And you see the cruelty. These are not brave people who come to fight you, warriors, soldiers and the army, these are people who come into a city and attack civilians during their daily routine and run them over on sidewalks – and there is only one response to these things. Tonight, we will deploy forces in Gaza, to continue to fight the terrorists, we will deploy forces in Judea and Samaria to continue to combat terrorist infrastructure, we will deploy forces on the Lebanon border to continue to fight and destroy terrorist infrastructure. In all these places, every night, the Yahalom Unit is present, and I have great appreciation for you, for all those not here and for those who are now carrying out and preparing to carry out operational activities.

Ra’anana is an upscale town, with many English-speaking immigrants from the U.S. and elsewhere in the anglophonic world.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). He is the author of the 2021 e-book, “The Zionist Conspiracy (and how to join it),” now updated with a new foreword. He is also the author of the recent e-book, Neither Free nor Fair: The 2020 U.S. Presidential Election. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.