Major D.C. Highways Blocked by Pro-Palestinian Protesters

Hundreds of pro-Palestinian protesters blocked five major roadways in the Washington, DC, area during Thursday morning rush hour in objection to the country’s support for Israel.

Reports published just before 8:45 a.m. showed traffic standstill on the major highways, with the NOVA Campaigns X account writing, “A coordinated protest is locking down the major highways into DC… Kids and parents stranded. Ambulances can’t move. Hospitals blocked off. Government proceedings interrupted/delayed”:

A coordinated protest is locking down the major highways into DC There’s actual coordination here, compared to fake coordination claimed on Jan 6 Kids and parents stranded. Ambulances can’t move. Hospitals blocked off. Government proceedings interrupted/delayed https://t.co/H4sDt1Lccm pic.twitter.com/uYxc4D0nBN — NOVA Campaigns (@NoVA_Campaigns) February 1, 2024

“Traffic on Memorial Bridge and the Roosevelt Bridge is under police direction. Delays begin in Virginia on I-66, VA-110, US-50 and surrounding roads,” Fox 5 DC reported.

An image posted by Boris Zilberman of Christians United for Israel showed protesters forming a blockade in front of the Holocaust Museum, which is adjacent to the National Mall:

Protestors blocking the street in front of the Holocaust museum pic.twitter.com/BxoSYvDwiU — Boris Zilberman (@rolltidebmz) February 1, 2024

The mass protests were organized by the Palestinian Youth Movement and participated in by anti-Zionist groups, such as the Jewish Voice for Peace, which posted photos from outside the Holocaust Museum:

U.S. Campaign for Palestinian Rights (USCPR) Director Iman Abid-Thompson listed five demands on behalf of the mob:

A permanent and total ceasefire End to all US military funding to Israel Reinstate funds to UNRWA Freedom to all political prisoners An end to 76 year occupation

HAPPENING NOW: DC protestors shut down 5 major highways demanding that they meet their 5 demands: 1. A permanent and total ceasefire

2. End to all US military funding to Israel

3. Reinstate funds to UNRWA

4. Freedom to all political prisoners

5. An end to 76 year occupation pic.twitter.com/Utj01dOrIF — Iman (@imanabid_) February 1, 2024

USCPR proudly shared videos of protesters chained together while sitting in the middle of the street chanting “Brick by brick, wall by wall, apartheid has got to go!”

📢 DC CLOSED DUE TO GENOCIDE! Protesters chained themselves together to SHUT DOWN traffic for U.S. government war criminals on their way to work this morning. "BRICK BY BRICK, WALL BY WALL! Apartheid has got to fall!" #CeasefireNOW #StopArmingIsrael pic.twitter.com/yIUnvC79a9 — USCPR #DefendMasaferYatta (@USCPR_) February 1, 2024

In a follow-up video, more than 20 protesters can be seen being dragged from the road and arrested by police:

Cops arrested over 20 protesters who took a courageous stand to stop Israel's ongoing genocide against Palestinians in Gaza. Here they drag two protesters off the road as others chant, "PALESTINE WILL BE FREE!" pic.twitter.com/OSwQFI9C7Q — USCPR #DefendMasaferYatta (@USCPR_) February 1, 2024

From November through January, pro-Palestinian rallies also wreaked havoc at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York City, Los Angeles International Airport, and the San Francisco Bay Bridge.

As Breitbart News previously reported, the November 16 San Francisco protest delayed several ambulances from delivering vital organs to transplant patients.

Thursday’s D.C. protest comes after government workers said they would stage a one-day hunger strike to protest the Biden administration’s support for Israel, the Daily Mail reports:

Scoop: US government employees are planning to fast on Thursday in protest of Biden policies and in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza. Feds United for Peace want to force a conversation in their gov't offices, where many US officials support a ceasefire but fear retribution. pic.twitter.com/KVAvvjZ757 — Jonathan Guyer (@mideastXmidwest) January 29, 2024

Members of Feds United for Peace told the Guardian on Monday that employees from over two dozen government agencies are protesting the use of “starvation as a weapon of war by intentionally withholding food from entering Gaza.”