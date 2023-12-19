Anti-Israel Protesters in S.F. Delayed Organs from Reaching Transplant Patients

Anti-Israel protesters who blocked the San Francisco Bay Bridge on November 16 also delayed several ambulances from delivering vital organs to transplant patients, a court heard Monday during the first trial of those arrested.

As Breitbart News reported last month:

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators shut down bridges in Boston and San Francisco amid rush hour Thursday morning, demanding a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip as the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) ramps up its military campaign against Hamas following the terror organization’s unprecedented attack on the Jewish state. … Pro-Palestinian demonstrators shut down bridges in Boston and San Francisco amid rush hour Thursday morning, demanding a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip as the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) ramps up its military campaign against Hamas following the terror organization’s unprecedented attack on the Jewish state.

The illegal protest took place during President Joe Biden’s visit during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit.

The San Francisco Chronicle reported Monday:

Seventeen of the defendants appeared before a judge but did not enter pleas because they want time to consult with their attorneys, said attorney EmilyRose Johns, who represented them for the purpose of their first court appearance. The defendants are each facing five misdemeanors, Johns said, with dozens more protesters expected to be arraigned throughout the week.

… In addition to snarling bridge traffic for hours, the protests delayed the transfer of at least three organs for patients awaiting transplants, according to UCSF hospitals.

Human organs only remain alive for a few hours after they are harvested; a delay could be fatal to the waiting recipient patient.

The Chronicle, describing the protest as “peaceful,” noted that the Arab Resource and Organizing Center (AROC), which has been involved in many of the radical protests in the Bay Area, including in schools, brought hundreds of protesters to the courthouse in an effort to demonstrate inside the courtrooms where nearly 80 arrestees will face misdemeanor charges for their actions.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). He is the author of the new biography, Rhoda: ‘Comrade Kadalie, You Are Out of Order’. He is also the author of the recent e-book, Neither Free nor Fair: The 2020 U.S. Presidential Election. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.