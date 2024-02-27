Watch — Ice Cream Diplomacy: Biden Hopes for Israel-Hamas Ceasefire by Monday

President Joe Biden hopes for a ceasefire “by next Monday” in the Israel-Hamas war, pausing to offer his reflections while enjoying another much-favored ice cream break.

His comments, made after taping an appearance with talk show host Seth Meyers, followed reports of some progress reached in ongoing negotiations involving Israel and Hamas terrorist representatives in Qatar.

“My national security adviser tells me that we’re close,” Biden said. The octogenarian was speaking to reporters in New York City about the possible ceasefire.

“We’re close,” he said on Monday. “We’re not done yet. My hope is by next Monday we’ll have a ceasefire.” <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> A spokesman for the U.S. State Department said earlier “progress” had been made in negotiations to release the Israeli hostages in the last several days, but that it remained unclear whether Hamas terrorists would accept the latest proposed deal.