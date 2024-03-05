Israel: We Delivered 5,580 Tons of Aid to Gaza on Monday Alone

Israel is delivering thousands of tons of aid to Gaza every day — though the mainstream media continue to claim otherwise.

On Tuesday, reporters at the daily White House press briefing peppered the administration with questions about what it would do about Israel “keeping aid out of Gaza.”

Yet Israel has been saying for months that it is capable of providing “unlimited” amounts of aid to Gaza, and that the limiting factor is poor distribution by the United Nations.

Israeli government spokesman Avi Hyman told reporters on Tuesday: “Yesterday alone, 4,160 tons of foo were transferred to Gaza. 5,580 tons of humanitarian aid was transferred on Monday including food water medical supplies and shelter equipment.

“We say again: there is no limit to the amount of aid that can enter Gaza. This morning we sent 50 incubators designed for hospitals in the northern and southern Gaza Strip. … Yesterday, four tankers of cooking gas and three tankers of fuel went into Gaza.”

He added that there would be a local pause in fighting for four hours to facilitate aid delivery.

Much of the aid — some 50%-60%, according to Israeli military estimates — is stolen by Hamas or other armed gangs.

The Times of Israel noted Tuesday that the humanitarian crisis in northern Gaza has to do with the fact that when aid trucks enter through southern crossing points, “almost all have been cleaned out before they make it to the north.”

The U.S. and Jordan conducted a second airdrop Tuesday of meals in Gaza, and there are plans to open up a maritime aid corridor.

