WATCH: Israel Releases Interrogation Video of Terrorist Confessing Rape

Israel released a video Thursday showing a captured Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorist admitting that he had raped an Israeli woman on a kibbutz during the October 7 terror attack, and adding that he had shot an Israeli man.

#TW “I laid her down, started undressing her…I raped her.” Listen to an Islamic Jihad terrorist admit he raped an Israeli woman during the Oct. 7 massacre. pic.twitter.com/UV0AI2DA1k — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) March 28, 2024

In a statement, the IDF explained the footage:

Unit 504 of the Intelligence Directorate reveals footage of an interrogation of a terrorist from the Islamic Jihad terrorist organization, who admits to raping an Israeli woman during the massacre and murdering civilians. The terrorist, Manar Mahmoud Muhammad Kasem, an operative of the naval force of the Islamic Jihad terrorist organization, was apprehended at the beginning of March by soldiers of Unit 504 who operated under the 98th Division in the Khan Yunis area. In his interrogation, he described in precise detail the atrocities he committed, according to him: “The devil took over me, I laid her down, started undressing her and did what I did.” The footage of the interrogation is further proof of the onslaught of murder and sexual violence by the terrorist organizations on October 7th, in an attempt to make the voices of those who can no longer tell be heard.

A United Nations report confirmed in early March that Hamas and other terrorists carried out rape and sexual violence against Israeli women and men during the October 7 attack, and that sexual violence was likely to be continuing against Israeli hostages.

One freed hostage, Amit Soussana, spoke out this week about sexual assault by her guard during her captivity by Hamas in a private home in Gaza.

