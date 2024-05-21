Breitbart News senior editor-at-large Joel Pollak spoke about 13 policies in place under former President Donald Trump’s term in office that President Joe Biden had reversed upon entering office.

During an interview with Real America’s Voice, Pollak discussed one of his recent articles in which he listed several Trump policies that Biden had reversed, which “signaled weakness” and paved the path for ongoing wars in the Middle East to occur.

“When Donald Trump was president, he made it absolutely clear he would support Israel doing whatever it needed to do to push back or to fight against terrorists. And, when Biden came in, he did the opposite. He started pressuring Israel, he restored funding to the U.N. (United Nations) Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA), which later went on to be associated, through some of its employees, to the October 7th attacks,” Pollak explained.

“Biden basically told all of our enemies and rivals that we are not supporting our allies and they have taken advantage of that. The result has been instability all over the world and war in Eastern Europe and the Middle East.”@joelpollak, Breitbart News Senior Editor-at-Large,… pic.twitter.com/KwXsqU8Vtr — Real America's Voice (RAV) (@RealAmVoice) May 21, 2024

“And, he also did things like revoking Trump’s sanctions on the International Criminal Court, which Trump had put in place to prevent that court from abusing its power against the United States or against Israel or other American allies. Biden basically signaled weakness and everybody took advantage of it. By the way, not just in the case of Israel, Biden made a big show of accusing Trump of working with Vladimir Putin, but then as soon as Biden came into office, he removed the sanctions on Russia’s Nord Stream 2 pipeline. He met with Putin in Geneva before meeting with Zelensky in Ukraine, so Biden basically told all of our enemies and rivals that we are not supporting our allies, and they have taken advantage of that and the result has been instability all over the world and war in Eastern Europe and in the Middle East,” Pollak added.

When asked to talk about how Biden’s policies have led to Russia invading Ukraine, Pollak explained that it was a “combination of factors”:

Obviously, Russia is to blame for the invasion, not the United States, not even President Biden. But, Russia looked at President Biden’s behavior and understood that there wouldn’t be much resistance. First of all, Biden dropped the Nord Stream 2 sanctions, he had the summit with Putin in Geneva, again, before meeting with Zelensky. And, then you had the Afghanistan pullout, which was such a disaster that it left many of America’s enemies, as well as our allies, thinking that this administration — which promised to be the adults in the room, the best and the brightest — they didn’t know what they were doing. They couldn’t even manage a retreat properly. And, so, that’s when Russia decided to move, within less than a year, Russia invaded Ukraine.

Pollak added, “And, by the way, as much as the Biden administration supports Zelensky and Ukraine now, in the early days of the Russian invasion, Biden and our overseas intelligence services were telling Zelensky, ‘We’re ready to evacuate you, we’re ready to rescue you from Ukraine.’ They were evacuating U.S. embassy personnel. They were convinced that Ukraine was going to fold, and they were planning for that. So, the Biden plan has always been to retreat, to appease, to offer things without getting anything, whereas Trump had the Reagan approach of peace through strength. You don’t need to send billions of dollars everywhere, you don’t need to send troops everywhere, but you need to make it clear that you are going to support your allies and you are going to take action when it affects your own national security.”

Pollak continued, “When President Trump killed Qasem Soleimani, the Iranian terrorist general in January 2020, Biden said he would not have done it. And, so did every other Democratic presidential candidate, but Trump did it and it scared the Iranians to the point where they pulled back from a lot of these terror activities.”