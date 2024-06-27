Biden White House Leaves Hamas Rapes Off ‘Conflict-related Sexual Violence’ List

The Biden White House omitted the rapes committed by Hamas during the October 7 terror attack from a “fact sheet” it produced last week on “conflict-related sexual violence” — leading even some Democrats to protest the omission.

The “fact sheet” says: “Preventing and responding to conflict-related sexual violence (CRSV) is a top priority for President Biden and Vice President Harris. The Biden-Harris Administration is advancing policies and programs to prevent conflict-related sexual violence and all forms of gender-based violence, to support survivors and ensure accountability and justice.” It adds that “conflict-related sexual violence is a heinous crime used by perpetrators as a tactic of war, and that preventing it is essential to stability, peace, and security.”

It mentions victims in Ukraine, Central African Republic, Democratic Republic of Congo, Haiti, Iraq, South Sudan, Sudan, and Syria. But for some reason, it omits Israeli victims, and does not mention the Palestinian terrorists who committed rapes on October 7.

The omission is so glaring — and so potentially embarrassing for Democrats — that some are speaking out, especially in the aftermath of the primary defeat this week of anti-Israel “Squad” member Rep. Jamaal Bownam (D-NY).

Reps. Adam Schiff (D-CA) and Dan Goldman (D-NY) sent a letter to the White House on Thursday “to express our deepest concern at the omission of sexual violence committed by Hamas against innocent Israelis in the White House Fact Sheet.”

Vice President Kamala Harris did host a screening last week of Sheryl Sandberg’s film Screams Before Silence, which documents the rapes of October 7 and the sexual abuse of Israeli hostages taken by Hamas to Gaza.

