Nancy Pelosi Tears into Netanyahu Speech After Boycotting It

Former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) trashed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s speech to a special joint session of Congress on Wednesday, calling it the “worst” speech by any foreign leader to the legislature.

Pelosi boycotted the speech and did not hear it — nor did she see the dozens of standing ovations Netanyahu received from both sides of the aisle. Instead, she issued a statement that was the online equivalent of tearing up the speech.

Claiming to “love” Israel, Pelosi claimed that Netanyahu’s time would be better spent pursuing a “ceasefire deal” — never mind that Hamas has rejected every deal, and that former hostages and their families accompanied Netanyahu.

Pelosi’s response to Netanyahu contrasted sharply with the warm reception she gave Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky when he addressed Congress.

She continued to promise Ukraine whatever it needed to achieve “victory.”

In a powerful address, Netanyahu thanked Congress for its support against Hamas terrorists and other Iranian proxies, reminding legislators that “our fight is your fight” and that America had a stake in Israel’s total victory.

