48 Republican Senators Write to Biden: Lift Partial Arms Embargo Against Israel

Forty-eight members of the Republican Senate caucus signed a letter Friday to President Joe Biden demanding that he end a “partial arms embargo” against Israel, given the threats the U.S. ally is facing from Iran-backed terrorists.

The letter, whose lead signatories are Sens. Tom Cotton (R-AR) and James Risch (R-ID), demands that Biden lift an arms embargo that he openly admitted he had imposed on the Jewish state in a shocking May interview with CNN.

The letter reads:

Dear President Biden: This weekend, Hezbollah fired Iranian-made missiles into northern Israel, murdering 12 children and injuring dozens in the single deadliest attack on that part of the country since October 7. The ultimate responsibility for this attack rests with Hezbollah and the ayatollahs in Iran. However, while Tehran financed the attack and Hezbollah conducted it, your fear of escalation has left Israel exposed and our enemies emboldened. We write once again to protest your administration’s partial arms embargo against Israel. The actions of the Biden-Harris administration run counter to our long history of robust military cooperation with Israel and cast doubt upon the reliability of the United States as a long-term security partner. Your actions also violate the will of Congress as expressed in the recent supplemental that funded emergency military support to Israel. When Prime Minister Netanyahu publicly raised the weapons hold in June, your administration adamantly denied the accusation. You ignored Congressional inquiries, including a May 6, 2024, letter from Senator Marshall, a May 6, 2024, letter from Senator Ernst, a May 14, 2024, letter from Senator Risch and a June 20, 2024, letter from Senator Cotton. All the while, you were deliberately delaying the delivery of weapons, ammunition, and equipment to Israel. These include 120 mm tank ammunition, 120 mm mortar ammunition, light tactical vehicles, air-to-air missiles, F-15s, F-35 engines, joint direct attack munition kits, 2,000 pound bombs, rifles, and guided missile systems. While your administration delays, Hamas continues to wage war against Israel, the Houthis continue to attack in the Red Sea, and Hezbollah continues its onslaught in northern Israel. Your stalling tactics are endangering our greatest ally in the Middle East and jeopardizing the lives of our American servicemembers stationed in the region. We urge you to use every available emergency authority to expedite the physical delivery of all weapons and ammunition to Israel that have been approved by Congress.

Your administration must stop accommodating Iran and its terrorist allies now.

The only Senator not to sign the letter was Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY), who opposes most forms of foreign aid to anyone.

According to Middle East expert Michael Doran of the Hudson Institute, the embargo consists of three forms: large bombs that have been deliberately withheld; shipments that have been approved by Congress but which the Biden administration is withholding by not informing Congress that they are ready to be shipped; and arms transactions that the Biden administration is blocking between the State of Israel and private arms manufacturers in the U.S.

Biden hopes to use the partial arms embargo to prevent Israel from moving from defense to offense against terrorists.

