IDF Discovers Subway Tracks Underneath Northern Gaza

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) revealed Tuesday that soldiers had discovered a railway track inside a Hamas tunnel underneath northern Gaza.

In a statement, the IDF said:

Since the beginning of the war, the IDF has been working to dismantle and neutralize the underground infrastructure of Hamas in the Gaza Strip. Troops from the Engineering Unit of the Gaza Division and the Northern Gaza Brigade, in collaboration with the Yahalom Unit, uncovered and destroyed, based on prior intelligence information, an attack underground tunnel route of Hamas in the Beit Lahia area. The length of the destroyed tunnel route exceeds one kilometer. The tunnel route that was destroyed was located and investigated over the past few weeks. The troops identified weapons, electrical infrastructure, and a transportation rail within the tunnel route.

Israel is slowly destroying Hamas’s tunnel network, which is thought to extend for hundreds of miles underneath the small territory.

Some tunnels have been large enough to drive vehicles through, including at least one smuggling tunnel underneath Rafah, near the Gaza-Egypt border.

At least some of the remaining Israeli hostages are thought to be held in the tunnels.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). He is the author of “”The Agenda: What Trump Should Do in His First 100 Days,” available for pre-order on Amazon. He is also the author of “The Trumpian Virtues: The Lessons and Legacy of Donald Trump’s Presidency,” now available on Audible. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.