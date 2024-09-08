Emily Austin: Jews Have a Duty to Speak Out, Elect Trump

Boxing reporter and pro-Israel activist Emily Austin told the Republican Jewish Coalition (RJC) annual leadership meeting in Las Vegas, Nevada, last week that Jews had a duty to speak out, and to elect Donald Trump in November.

“If Donald Trump does not win this election, the Jewish people and Israel will be in serious trouble,” Austin said, warning that an administration run by Vice President Kamala Harris and Gov. Tim Walz of Minnesota would “pour gasoline on the fire of Jew-hatred in the United States.”

She accused President Joe Biden of promoting the “dehumanization” of Jews by lounging on the beach rather than doing his utmost to free Israeli hostages from Hamas.

But the main thrust of Austin’s message was aimed at fellow Jews, whom she urged to stand up and speak out.

“We write our own story, and we must take fate into our own hands,” she said.

She said that she had been threatened because of her outspoken views on Israel — and had continued to speak out.

“I promise you — if we speak up, others will follow.”

Austin also spoke to Breitbart News at the Republican National Convention in July, explaining her view that while Trump would protect Jews from antisemitism and terror, Biden and Harris cannot and would not in the future.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). He is the author of The Agenda: What Trump Should Do in His First 100 Days, available for pre-order on Amazon. He is also the author of The Trumpian Virtues: The Lessons and Legacy of Donald Trump’s Presidency, now available on Audible. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.