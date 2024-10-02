Palestinian Terrorists Murder 33-year-Old Mother in Front of 9-month-Old Baby

Two Palestinian terrorists murdered seven people in Jaffa, near Tel Aviv, Israel, on Tuesday night — among them a 33-year-old mother who was gunned down in front of her nine-month-old infant in a stroller on the train.

Inbar Segev-Vigder (or Vigdar), 33, was riding the new light rail train with her baby when the gunmen, two Palestinians with work permits in Israel, opened fire using an M16 rifle. After a killing spree on the train, they shot at innocent people on the train platform and in the streets before being confronted by armed civilians and the police.

According to social media, Vigder was killed in front of her baby. The baby survived and was taken by a bystander to a local hospital.

Ynetnews reported that Vigder was “killed while shielding [her] 9-month-old son who survived unscathed.”

It added: “Inbar Segev-Vigder, 33, a fitness center owner and mother of a 9-month-old baby from Jaffa was identified on Wednesday morning.”

Israel’s Army radio named five of the seven people who had died. In addition to Vigdar, they included new immigrants and a female student.

Nine others were wounded and remain hospitalized.

As Breitbart News reported, one of the armed civilians with a personal weapon shot one of the gunmen, helping to end the attack. Both gunmen were killed.

