Tel Aviv: Good Guy with Gun Shoots Alleged Terrorist Behind Tuesday’s Attack

Lev Kreitman heard Tuesday’s terror attack in Tel Aviv, stepped outside and shot one of the two alleged terrorists who had shot and killed six in a terror attack.

Breitbart News reported that the two terrorists opened fire on civilians along Jerusalem Boulevard in the city of Jaffa, south of Tel Aviv in an apparent terror attack, killing six and wounding several other people.

Forward noted that Kreitman “was sitting nearby having a drink when he heard gunfire” and he ran outside to confront the terrorists.

Kreitman is a reserve Israeli solider and, as such, had a handgun on him. Video appears to show him squaring up toward the terrorists and firing two rounds, at least one of which found its mark.

In addition to being a reservist, Kreitman is the CEO of Midburn, “Israel’s local version of the Burning Man festival.”

BBC noted that “Police said the gunman and another attacker armed with a knife were ‘neutralised’ by members of the public, and described the motive as ‘terror.'”

The terror attack occurred shortly before the Iranians launched a missile attack against Israel.

