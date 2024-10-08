Kamala Says No Russia Talks Without Ukraine as Biden Talks Lebanon Ceasefire Without Israel

Vice President Kamala Harris says she would not hold peace talks with Russia without Ukraine present, but a new report Tuesday says that the Harris-Biden administration is discussing a Lebanon ceasefire without Israel.

Harris made her commitment to include Ukraine in any peace talks during her 60 Minutes interview this week. She also said that a deal with Russia — which former President Donald Trump wants to reach — would amount to “surrender.”

But the Harris-Biden administration has reportedly been holding talks about a ceasefire in Lebanon with Iran — the patron of the Hezbollah terrorist organization, which started the war — and a group of Arab states, without Israel.

The Times of Israel reported:

The United States and Arab states have launched covert talks with Iran for a comprehensive ceasefire aimed at calming all war fronts at once, Channel 12 reports. The report says Israel isn’t currently involved in the initiative, but adds that senior Israeli officials have been informed about it.

Hezbollah began the war last October by firing at Israeli communities near the border area, without provocation.

President Joe Biden and Harris made identical statements on October 7 calling for a diplomatic solution to the crisis.

Russia is an ally of Iran and is supporting Hezbollah in the current war, albeit indirectly, through weapons supplies.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). He is the author of The Agenda: What Trump Should Do in His First 100 Days, available for pre-order on Amazon. He is also the author of The Trumpian Virtues: The Lessons and Legacy of Donald Trump’s Presidency, now available on Audible. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.