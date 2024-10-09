Terror Stabbing Rampage Leaves Six Wounded in Israeli City

Six people were wounded – two of them seriously – in a mass terror stabbing attack in the central Israeli city of Hadera on Wednesday morning, police reported. The terrorist was later neutralized.

The Jerusalem Post reports paramedics treated two men, ages approximately 30 and 50, in serious condition.

Additionally, a third person, approximately 70 years old, was moderately wounded. All three were evacuated to Hillel Yaffe Medical Center in Hadera.

The mass stabbing only ended when police intervened. The Post report details:

According to the police, the terrorist attacked in four different locations, wounding two in the first, a third in the second, another two were attacked in the third location, and a sixth person was attacked in another location in Hadera before the police stopped the attacker. “We arrived at the scene where there was a seriously injured person with stab wounds in multiple areas of his body and suffered from multisystem trauma,” MDA Paramedic Shaked Hajaj reported. “He was semi-conscious; we provided lifesaving medical treatment and evacuated him to the hospital. After that, we returned to the scene to continue treating other injured individuals.”

“The terrorist has been neutralized,” police said in a statement. “Four separate locations have been identified, resulting in six victims with stab wounds.”

The police did not immediately provide other details, but issued a brief video of the suspected attacker being apprehended, Reuters reports.

Meanwhile earlier two people were killed by rocket fire in Kiryat Shemona, from which most (not all) residents have evacuated.

According to Israel’s Army Radio, some of the rockets from a volley by Hezbollah were not intercepted by air defenses.

Israel has been on high security alert since the Hamas terrorist assault a year ago while a the conflict with Hezbollah terrorist organization in Lebanon continues to escalate.