Hezbollah Kills 4 Israeli Soldiers, Wounds Dozens in Drone Attack on Base

Hezbollah successfully targeted an Israel Defense Forces (IDF) base on Sunday with a drone that hit the dining hall of a base near the city of Binyamina, south of Haifa, killing four, wounding seven critically, and injuring 14 more.

The drone was apparently one of two launched by Hezbollah at Israel. One of the two was not detected or shot down by Israel’s aerial defense system, and crashed into the base. The IDF says it is investigating the incident.

All four soldiers were 19 years old, and all four were in the process of combat training, the Times of Israel reported.

The incident marked one of the few times Hezbollah attacks on Israel have managed to hit a target successfully, According to Iran’s PressTV, which described the two drones as a “swarm of attack drones,” Hezbollah warned that further attacks will come if Israel does not relent in its attacks on Hezbollah leaders and border positions in Lebanon.

PressTV reported:

It said the operation came in response to Israeli attacks, especially on the Nuweiri and Basta neighborhoods in the capital, Beirut, and other Lebanese areas, as well as massacres committed by “the Zionist enemy”. Hezbollah “promises the enemy that what it witnessed today in southern Haifa is nothing compared to what awaits it if it decides to continue its aggression against our noble and dear people,” it added.

In reality, Hezbollah has been severely diminished over four weeks of war with Israel, and its attack on the IDF base marked a rare success, rather than the norm. The IDF is steadily advancing into southern Lebanon, dismantling Hezbollah rocket launchers, uncovering weapons caches, and killing hundreds of Hezbollah terrorists in the area.

