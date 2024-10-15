Poll: Netanyahu’s Coalition Soaring, Now Up to 62 Seats

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu continues to rise in polls of his country’s voters, as his strong performance in the ongoing war — and in standing up to President Joe Biden — wins praise from the electorate.

As Breitbart News noted earlier this month, Netanyahu’s coalition of right-wing parties, which suffered a decline in approval in the immediate aftermath of the October 7 terror attack, recovered to reach a majority in a recent poll.

That poll put Netanyahu’s coalition at 61 seats, the threshold for a majority in Israel’s 120-seat Knesset.

Now, a new poll by Israel’s Channel 14 — the local equivalent of Fox News — suggests Netanyahu’s coalition would win 62 seats.

The opposition coalition — which is seen as eager to appease the Biden-Harris administration — would win only 48 seats, and Arab parties would win 10 seats, according to the poll.

Moreover, the poll puts Netanyahu’s own Likud Party at 33 seats — one more than it won in the November 2022 elections.

In that contest, Likud won 32 seats and came into office with a coalition of 65 seats all together — an unusually strong majority in the context of Israel’s fractious multiparty democracy.

The poll result shores up Netanyahu’s position both domestically and internationally, as Biden had once supported calls for Netanyahu to be pushed out of office.

Israelis generally are impressed by the government and the military’s performance in the war against Iranian-backed Hezbollah in Lebanon, a once-formidable foe that has been shaken to its core by Israel’s surprise tactics.

The Biden-Harris administration continues to push for a ceasefire in Lebanon.

