Poll: Netanyahu’s Coalition Back to Majority, First Time Since Oct. 7

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s coalition government would win another majority if the election were held today, according to a new poll reported by Israel’s Channel 14 and conducted by Direct Polls.

Caroline Glick reported in the Jewish News Syndicate:

The latest survey found that if elections were conducted now, Netanyahu’s Likud Party would receive 31 Knesset seats, Benny Gantz’s National Resilience Party, 15; Avigdor Liberman’s Israel Beiteinu, 15; Aryeh Deri’s Shas, 15; Yair Golan’s The Democrats, 10; opposition leader Yair Lapid’s Yesh Atid, 9; United Torah Judaism, 8; Otzma Yehudit, 6; Religious Zionism, 5; Ra’am, (United Arab List), 5; and Hadash-Ta’al Arab list, 5. The disparity between Netanyahu’s right-religious bloc and the Lapid-Gantz center-left bloc stands at 61 to 49 seats, with 10 seats polling for two Arab parties. Israel’s Knesset has 120 seats; therefore 61 seats are needed for a majority.

The poll result emerged during a week in which Netanyahu’s former rival, Gideon Sa’ar, entered the Netanyahu government as a minister without portfolio. The poll was conducted before that event.

Netanyahu took a political hit after the Hamas terror attack of October 7. However, his conduct of the war since then, and his careful opposition to the Biden administration’s efforts to keep Israel from fighting to victory, have earned the country’s respect.

Israel’s shocking success in the war against Hezbollah in Lebanon has also been a factor in Netanyahu’s restored popularity.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). He is the author of The Agenda: What Trump Should Do in His First 100 Days, available for pre-order on Amazon. He is also the author of The Trumpian Virtues: The Lessons and Legacy of Donald Trump’s Presidency, now available on Audible. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.