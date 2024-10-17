Netanyahu on Killing of Hamas Leader Yahya Sinwar: ‘Darkness Is in Retreat, Light Is Rising’

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed his nation on Thursday evening in the wake of confirmation that Israel Defense Forces (IDF) troops had killed Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, saying a chance had arrived for peace.

Netanyahu began by discussing the 101 remaining Israeli hostages, saying Sinwar’s death meant that a unique opportunity had arrived to free them, and that Israel would attempt to use this moment to press for their freedom.

Netanyahu also had a message for Palestinians, telling them that Sinwar had “destroyed” their lives. While pretending to be brave, he was killed trying to flee.

“Hamas will no longer govern in Gaza,” he added.

To the remaining Hamas terrorists, he said: “Your leaders are fleeing and they are being killed… whoever lays down arms, we will allow him to leave and to live. Whoever attacks our forces, his blood is on his own head.”

Netanyahu added: “To the nations of the region I say: the darkness is in retreat and the light is rising. We can find a different future, a future of peace.”

He closed with a verse from Psalms (18:38): “I have pursued my enemies and overtaken them, never turning back until they were consumed.”

Earlier, Israeli President Isaac Herzog said:

I commend the Israel Defense Forces, the Shin Bet, and the security services for eliminating the arch-terrorist Yahya Sinwar. Sinwar, the mastermind behind the deadly October 7th attack, has for years been responsible for heinous acts of terrorism against Israeli civilians, citizens of other countries, and the murder of thousands of innocent people. His evil endeavors were dedicated to terror, bloodshed, and destabilizing the Middle East. Now, more than ever, we must act in every way possible to bring back the 101 hostages who are still being held in horrific conditions by Hamas terrorists in Gaza.

Israeli defense minister Yoav Gallant said:

The State of Israel has brought justice with the elimination of Yahya Sinwar – a vile murderer and terrorist. Yahya Sinwar is the terrorist, the master terrorist, who planned and carried out the October 7th [massacre], during which so many innocent Israelis were murdered – children, women and the elderly. The elimination of Sinwar joins a long series of eliminations – from Nasrallah to Muhammad Deif and many more [terrorists]. We will pursue and eliminate our enemies. Sinwar died while beaten, persecuted and on the run – he didn’t die as a commander, but as someone who only cared for himself. This is a clear message to all of our enemies – the IDF will reach anyone who attempts to harm the citizens of Israel or our security forces, and we will bring you to justice. The elimination of Yahya Sinwar sends a clear message to all the families of the fallen and the families of the hostages – we are doing everything in order to get to those who harmed your loved ones and to free the hostages and return them to their families. It is also a clear message to the residents of Gaza. The man who brought disaster and death to the Gaza strip, the man who made you suffer as a result of his murderous actions – the end of this man has come. It is time to go out, release the hostages, [to those involved in fighting] raise your hands, surrender. Go out with the hostages, free them, and surrender. It is my privilege to salute the soldiers of the IDF, the Chief of the General Staff and Director of the ISA for their dedicated work.

Sinwar was killed by ordinary infantry and armored soldiers in a chance encounter near Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip.

