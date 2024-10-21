General Who Predicted Lebanon War: Israel’s Strike on Iran Will Be ‘Fierce’

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Brigadier General Amir Avivi (Res.) told ABC News on Monday that Israel’s impending retaliatory strike on Iran will be “fierce” and will lead to an intensified war that will last “many months.”

Avivi, a conservative think tank, the Israel Defense and Security Forum (IDSF), told Breitbart News in early September that an Israeli attack on Hezbollah in Lebanon was “imminent” — and it took place within days.

ABC News reported:

Israel’s planned attack on Iran will mark the “beginning of a war” that will last “many months,” retired Israel Defense Forces Brig. Gen. Amir Avivi told ABC News. Israel’s war with Hezbollah had gone incredibly well and the IDF had surpassed its own expectations … Israel’s retaliatory strike on Iran will be “fierce and strong and very surprising” when it happens, he said.

Iran has thus far been able to fund and arm terrorist proxies that operate in other countries. It has not faced a military threat on its own soil since the Iran-Iraq war four decades ago.

Twice this year, Iran has launched hundreds of missiles or other projectiles directly at Israel. After the first such attack in April, the Biden administration urged Israel not to respond in a significant way. After the second, it is clear that Israel intends to do so — though Biden has urged Israel not to attack Iran’s oil facilities or nuclear sites.

