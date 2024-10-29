Israel Routs Hamas in Northern Gaza; Terrorists Used Hospital as Base

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) shocked Hamas operatives in northern Gaza by surrounding them, then winning a close-fought battle in which the Iran-backed terrorists used a hospital as a base, in violation of international law.

The Jerusalem Post reported Tuesday on the “complete surprise” that came when Israel decided to surround Hamas in the stronghold of Jabaliya and evacuate all local civilians, rather than relying on pinpoint strikes, as in the past:

According to the IDF, the remaining terrorists in the northern Gaza Strip had gathered in Jabalya, prompting the military to encircle the area, evacuate the civilian population, isolate the terrorists, and prevent them from escaping. … Three brigades surrounded the camp: the 460th, Givati, and the 401st. The 460th Brigade, which reached schools and shelters, reported that this approach allowed them to evacuate five thousand residents. By the following day, twenty thousand more had left, and forces said that the residents’ “fear barrier was broken.” … Approximately 600 terrorists surrendered, while hundreds of others were eliminated in the refugee camp.

The Post added that Hamas had used the local Kamal Adwan Hospital as a base.

The IDF elaborated in a statement Monday:

Following intelligence information that indicated that terrorists had embedded themselves inside the Kamal Adwan Hospital in Jabaliya, the IDF and ISA conducted a precise operation in the area to thwart terrorist activity and apprehend terrorists. Before beginning scans in the compound, the soldiers enabled civilians to leave the hospital. In order to maintain essential hospital systems and ensure patient care, the Gaza Coordination and Liaison Administration (CLA) coordinated with the hospital to activate an additional generator, ensuring electricity and oxygen supply for patients. A number of terrorists – including Hamas terrorists who took part in the October 7th Massacre – had barricaded themselves inside the hospital. The soldiers apprehended approximately 100 terrorists from the compound, including terrorists who attempted to escape during the evacuation of civilians. Inside the hospital, they found weapons, terror funds, and intelligence documents and in the surrounding area. Throughout the war, Hamas terrorists have repeatedly operated from inside hospitals across the Gaza Strip, using them to hold hostages, execute terror attacks, and store weapons and explosives. The IDF will continue to act in accordance with international law and act against the Hamas terrorist organization, while avoiding harm to civilians.

The IDF also published video of the interrogation of an ambulance driver who was arrested during the operation, and who confirmed that Hamas had been using the hospital for its military purposes, placing doctors and patients at risk.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). He is the author of The Agenda: What Trump Should Do in His First 100 Days, available for pre-order on Amazon. He is also the author of The Trumpian Virtues: The Lessons and Legacy of Donald Trump’s Presidency, now available on Audible. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.