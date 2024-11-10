IDF Exposes Videos of Hamas Torturing Palestinian Civilians in Gaza

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) published videos on Sunday found in Gaza that show Hamas torturing local Palestinian residents during the years 2018-2020, several years before the current war.

(Breitbart News will not publish the videos, but they can be found here.)

In a statement, the IDF said:

During the ground activity in the Gaza Strip, IDF and ISA forces uncovered videos proving severe abuse perpetrated by the Hamas terrorist organization against the civilian population in the Gaza Strip. The materials uncovered, expose Hamas’s brutal methods for interrogating civilians, violating human rights, and systematically oppressing residents suspected of opposing the organization’s rule. The videos, entrusted to members of Hamas’s security apparatus, document Hamas activities at Outpost 17 in the Gaza Strip, where brutal interrogations of civilians suspected of opposing Hamas are conducted. These materials reveal the Hamas terrorist organizations methods of governing the Gaza Strip, enforcing terror, harming Gaza’s vulnerable civilians and infringing on their freedom of expression. IDF and ISA forces continue their activity in the Gaza Strip to locate and dismantle terrorist infrastructure. Attached is footage from brutal interrogations of Gazan civilians by the Hamas terrorist organization. The footage is understood to be from the years 2018-2020, and was uncovered in the Gaza Strip during operations.

The IDF is continuing operations in Gaza, though there has been little recent progress in achieving the rescue or release of the remaining 101 Israeli hostages, who recently marked their 400th day in captivity.

