Freed Israeli Hostage Mia Shem Announces Her Engagement

Freed Israeli hostage Mia Schem (or Shem) announced her engagement on Thursday, a milestone celebrated around the world as an example of resilience after a brutal experience of terror and torture.

Schem posted a photograph on Instagram that included a poster that read “MARRY ME,” set up amid ancient ruins in Israel, with a woman and man’s hand clasping in the foreground. She also included a photograph of her kissing a man, evidently her new fiancé.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by מייה שם (@mia_schem)

Breitbart News recounted Schem’s experience last year:

Shem, 21, says that Hamas forced her to endure surgery performed by a veterinarian and without anesthetic after she was taken to Gaza during the terror attack of October 7 and that she was held captive in ordinary Palestinian civilian homes. As Breitbart News reported in November, Shem (or Schem), a dual French and Israeli citizen, was released during a seven-day truce between Hamas and Israel. She was first forced to run a gauntlet of fanatical Hamas supporters, while she was filmed, and to say that she had been treated well. Shem was also in the first hostage video released by Hamas, which showed her receiving treatment — from a veterinarian, it was later learned — for her arm, in which she had been shot during the Hamas assault on the Supernova music festival in Israel.

There are 101 hostages still remaining in Gaza, as many as two-thirds of whom may still be alive.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). He is the author of The Agenda: What Trump Should Do in His First 100 Days, available for pre-order on Amazon. He is also the author of The Trumpian Virtues: The Lessons and Legacy of Donald Trump’s Presidency, now available on Audible. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.