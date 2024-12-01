NYC Mayor Adams’ Staffer Rips Hamas Hostage Posters, Gets Slap on the Wrist

A staffer of New York City Democrat Mayor Eric Adams, whose job description includes bridging “cultural divides,” was caught on camera ripping down posters of Israeli hostages kidnapped by Hamas terrorists — and only received a slap on the wrist for it.

A woman identified as 25-year-old Nallah Sutherland, a special event coordinator for the Mayor’s Office of Special Projects and Community Events, was recorded by an eyewitness tearing the posters on November 2, the New York Post reported:

The witness can be heard asking Sutherland in the video, “Is there a reason you’re taking those down?”

“Those were hostages. They were taken by terrorists,” he added, before Sutherland lunged and appeared to hit his cell phone.

“That’s assault actually. You know that, right?” the witness said as Sutherland walked away.

Sutherland, who began working for the Adams administration in 2023, helps to plan events that the mayor hosts to “bridge cultural divides … and support key city initiatives that help provide a source of strength, unity, and resilience to New Yorkers across all communities within the five boroughs and beyond,” according to the office’s website.

The office even organized a Jewish heritage event in May, where one of the speakers was Shosan Haran, a former hostage who was released after 50 days in Hamas captivity along with her daughter and two grandchildren.

Despite Adams being openly pro-Israel, a source within City Hall told the Post that Sutherland’s only penalties were taking a “multicultural training” class and a disciplinary note being added to her permanent work file.

“It’s extremely hypocritical that someone who supports the murder of anyone still has a job, much less in a department that plays a vital role in our city’s diversity efforts — despite the fact that she cannot tolerate innocent Jews who were kidnapped by Hamas,” City Councilwoman Inna Vernikov (R) told the outlet.

“Decisive action must be taken to purge this disgusting pro-jihadist sentiment from city government once and for all,” Vernikov added.

The “multicultural training” is apparently going to be a new requirement for all staffers with the Mayor’s Office of Special Projects and Community Events, the source said.

“Mayor Adams has been clear that hate has no place in our city, and the same – if not higher – standard should be held for our city’s more than 300,000 employees,” Adam’s office told the outlet in a statement.

“That is why disciplinary action was taken immediately after learning about this incident a few weeks ago.”