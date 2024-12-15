Netanyahu Talks ‘Complete’ Victory with Trump as Israel Prepares Iran Attack

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued a statement Sunday saying that he had spoken to President-elect Donald Trump the day before about the need to “complete Israel’s victory” in the war that began after last October 7.

Netanyahu did not specify what would qualify as “complete” victory, but he mentioned the return of all of Israel’s remaining 100 hostages from Gaza and ensuring that Hezbollah could not rearm in Lebanon.

He did not mention a potential strike on Iran’s nuclear facilities, though Israel is openly preparing plans for such a strike, given its success in destroying Iran’s air defenses in October and in eliminating all of Syria’s remaining air defenses in the last week.

Netanyahu’s office issued a statement, translated from Hebrew (via the Government Press Office):

A year ago, I said something simple: We would change the face of the Middle East, and we are indeed doing so. Syria is not the same Syria. Lebanon is not the same Lebanon. Gaza is not the same Gaza. And the head of the axis, Iran, is not the same Iran; it has also felt the might of our arm. We are working today forcefully and with due consideration in order to have security regarding all the countries of the region and in order to have stability and security on all of our borders. This is not to say that there are no challenges yet before us, there are, regarding Iran and its bloodied proxies, and also against additional potential threats, because the reality is dynamic – it is changing rapidly. Therefore, I would like to say something about Syria. We have no interest in a conflict with Syria. We will determine Israeli policy regarding Syria according to the reality on the ground. I recall that for decades Syria was an active enemy state toward Israel. It has attacked us repeatedly. It allowed others to attack us from its territory. It allowed Iran to arm Hezbollah through its territory. In order to ensure that this does not recur, ever, we have taken a series of intensive actions in recent days. Together with Defense Minister Katz, I have directed the IDF to thwart the potential threats from Syria and prevent terrorist elements from taking control close to our border. Over the course of several days, we have destroyed the capabilities that the Assad regime took decades to build. We have also struck the weapons supply routes through Syria to Hezbollah. Yesterday, Hezbollah Secretary General Naim Kassem said so openly: ‘Hezbollah has lost its military supply route through Syria.’ This is, of course, additional testimony to the severe blow with which we have struck the entire Iranian axis. However, I would like to make it clear and to warn: We are committed to preventing the rearming of Hezbollah. This is a prolonged test for Israel, which we must meet, and which we will meet. I unequivocally declare to Hezbollah and to Iran: In order to prevent you from attacking us, we will continue to take action against you as necessary, in every arena and at all times. I discussed all of this last night with my friend, US President-elect Donald Trump. We had a very friendly, warm and important discussion. We discussed the need to complete Israel’s victory and we spoke at length about the efforts we are making to free our hostages. We will continue to act relentlessly to return home all of our hostages, the living and the deceased. Let me add that the less we discuss this the better, and so, with G-d’s help, we will succeed.

Netanyahu and Trump repaired their relationship before the election and have spoken several times since then. Trump has threatened Hamas that there will be “ALL HELL TO PAY” if they do not free the hostages by January 20.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). He is the author of the recent e-book, Neither Free nor Fair: The 2020 U.S. Presidential Election. His recent book, RED NOVEMBER, tells the story of the 2020 Democratic presidential primary from a conservative perspective. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.