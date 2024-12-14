White House: Our Attempts at Keeping Iran from Getting Nukes Through Diplomacy ‘Didn’t Work’

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “The Story,” White House National Security Communications Adviser John Kirby stated that Iran will not be allowed to get a nuclear weapons capability, and “We had tried to do this through diplomacy. Obviously, that didn’t work, because the Iranians were not willing to negotiate in good faith.”

Kirby said, “President Biden has made it very clear, we will not, will not allow Iran to achieve a nuclear weapons capability, and we will not take any option off the table to prevent that outcome. I’m not going to speculate here today and tell you what will happen or will not happen over the next 40-some-odd days, but the President has been crystal-clear, they will not be allowed to achieve that outcome, that kind of capability. And we want to make sure, on the national security team, that he has all the options available to him to prevent that sort of outcome.”

Host Martha MacCallum then asked, “So, are you saying President Biden would also consider airstrikes on Iranian nuclear facilities before his term is up?”

Kirby answered, “President Biden has made clear that Iran will not have that capability. We had tried to do this through diplomacy. Obviously, that didn’t work, because the Iranians were not willing to negotiate in good faith. All other options remain available to the President. But, again, I won’t get ahead of his decisionmaking.”

