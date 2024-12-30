IDF: Recovered Hamas Footage Shows Terrorists Planting Bomb by Hospital

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) released video Monday that it said it recovered from Hamas terrorists in Gaza and, which shows Hamas planting a large bomb near a hospital.

In a statement accompanying the release of the footage, the IDF said:

In the footage [above], filmed by Hamas terrorists and located by the IDF, Hamas terrorists can be seen planting explosives at a distance of approximately 45 meters from the Indonesian Hospital in northern Gaza. This is yet another example of Hamas’ cynical use of Gaza’s civilians and civilian establishments for terrorist activity and a gross violation of international law. The IDF completed its operational efforts in the area of the Indonesian Hospital last week. Givati Brigade troops under the command of the 162nd Brigade operated to eliminate terrorists who attempted to flee the hospital, apprehended tens of additional terrorists and neutralized the areas adjacent to the hospital that were rigged with explosives.

The United Nations World Health Organization (WHO) criticized Israel for a raid on a hospital in Gaza last week — without criticizing the Hamas and Islamic Jihad terrorists who had violated the hospital’s neutrality by operating there.

