Israeli President Decries ‘Morally Bankrupt’ U.N. on Holocaust Anniversary

The United Nations was called out for its “moral bankruptcy” and failure to confront anti-Semitism in a speech delivered Monday by Israeli President Isaac Herzog.

AFP reports Herzog addressed the forum during worldwide commemorations of the Holocaust in which six million Jews were murdered.

“Today, we find ourselves yet again at a dangerous crossroads in the history of this institution,” Herzog said at the U.N. New York headquarters which Israel has repeatedly condemned since the Hamas terrorists attacks of October 7, 2023.

RELATED — “It Is Evil”: U.S. Diplomat Breaks Down Witnessing Aftermath of Hamas Terrorist Attack in Israel

“Rather than fulfilling its purpose and fighting courageously against a global epidemic of jihadists, murderers, and abhorrent terror, time and again this assembly has exhibited moral bankruptcy.”

U.N. bodies like the International Criminal Court, which issued a warrant for the arrest of Israeli premier Benjamin Netanyahu, “opt for outrageous hypocrisy and protection of the perpetrators of the atrocities.”

“How is it possible that international institutions, which began as an anti-Nazi alliance, are allowing anti-Semitic genocidal doctrines to flourish uninterrupted in the wake of the largest massacre of Jews since World War II?” he added referring to the October 7 attacks.

Hamas’s October 2023 terrorist attack resulted in the deaths of 1,210 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on official Israeli figures and quoted by the outlet.