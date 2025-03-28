IDF Strikes Hezbollah Targets in Lebanon After Rocket Fire at Northern Israel

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) struck Hezbollah targets in Beirut and southern Lebanon on Friday after the terrorist organization launched rockets at towns in northern Israel earlier, violating the ceasefire that began in November.

In two statements, the IDF said:

This morning (Friday), projectiles were fired from Lebanon toward the Upper Galilee area in northern Israel. This attack constitutes a blatant violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon and poses a direct threat to the civilians of the State of Israel. The State of Lebanon bears responsibility for upholding the agreement. A short while ago, the IDF struck a terrorist infrastructure site used to store UAVs by Hezbollah’s Aerial Unit (127) in the area of Dahieh, a key Hezbollah terrorist stronghold in Beirut. The Hezbollah terrorist organization systematically embeds its terrorist infrastructure amidst the Lebanese civilian population, a clear example of Hezbollah’s cynical exploitation of Lebanese civilians as human shields. The IDF issued advance warnings to the civilian population in the area. The IDF will continue operating in order to remove any threat to the civilians of the State of Israel. Over the past few hours, the IDF struck Hezbollah command centers, terrorist infrastructure sites, launchers, and terrorists in southern Lebanon. The projectile attack from Lebanon toward the Upper Galilee area in northern Israel this morning (Friday), constitutes a blatant violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon and poses a direct threat to the civilians of the State of Israel. The State of Lebanon bears responsibility for upholding the agreement. The IDF will operate in order to remove any threat to the civilians of the State of Israel.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu added (translated from Hebrew by the Government Press Office):

Whoever has not yet internalized the new situation in Lebanon, has received an additional reminder of our determination. The equation has changed; what prevailed before October 7th will not recur. We will not allow firing at our communities, not even a trickle. We will continue to strongly enforce the ceasefire. We will attack anywhere in Lebanon against any threat to the State of Israel. We will ensure that all of our residents of the north will return safely to their homes.

The renewed rocket fire came as Israel and Lebanon took steps toward formal peace and normalization, though many leaders in Lebanon have publicly opposed such steps.

