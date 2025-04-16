Iran Talks Hit Impasse as Regime Says Nuclear Enrichment ‘Non-Negotiable’

The first direct talks between the U.S. and Iran have hit a snag, as the Iranian regime declared Wednesday that its nuclear enrichment is “non-negotiable,” even as the Trump administration demanded an end to it.

Iran has enriched uranium far beyond levels needed for any civilian purpose; the only reason to continue enriching uranium would be to build a stockpile of fissile material that could be used for nuclear weapons.

Iranian foreign minister Abbas Araghchi told reporters: “Iran’s enrichment is a real, accepted matter. We are ready to build confidence in response to possible concerns, but the issue of enrichment is non-negotiable.”

Direct talks began earlier this month, with President Donald Trump hinting at military action against Iran if the regime refused to dismantle its nuclear program. Trump wants a tougher deal than the one negotiated by President Barack Obama in 2015, which allowed Iran to emerge as a nuclear power after about a decade, and which did not stop Iran from funding terrorism abroad, threatening Israel, or deevloping ballistic missiles.

Iran’s air defenses have largely been destroyed by Israel, thanks to Iranian missile attacks on Israel last year that prompted limited, but effective, strikes against Russian-made surface-to-air missiles and other defenses.

