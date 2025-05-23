Netanyahu: ‘Free Palestine’ Is just Today’s Version of ‘Heil Hitler’

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu condemned the terror attack in Washington, DC on Wednesday in a statement pointed on X on Thursday, adding: ‘Free Palestine’ is just today’s version of ‘Heil Hitler’.”

Netanyahu was referring to the fact that the alleged murder, Elias Rodriguez, 31, of Chicago, shouted “Free, free Palestine!” and other familiar pro-Palestinian slogans after murdering two Israeli embassy staffers.

Netanyahu also used his statement to slam the leaders of France, the United Kingdom, and Canada for their insistence that Israel stop the war in Gaza before Hamas had been disarmed and removed from authority.

He said that if those leaders’ advice were to be followed, they would turn October 7 into a national independence day for Palestinians instead of a national disgrace.

In addition, Netanyahu expressed regret for an incident earlier this week in which Israel Defense Forces (IDF) in the West Bank mistakenly fired warning shots at a group of visiting diplomats, mistaking them for combatants.

