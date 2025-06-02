American relief workers at a Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) aid distribution site in Gaza released photos of smiling and grateful Palestinians — in contrast to fake news media reports about death and danger.

Caroline Glick, a key strategic adviser to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, released the photos (despite being offline for a Jewish holiday, indicating how important Israel believes this evidence to be).

As Breitbart News reported Sunday, Hamas claimed that Israeli soldiers had killed dozens of Palestinian civilians near an aid site — a claim that was repeated by CNN, the BBC, and other Western media outlets.

The truth later emerged: no one had been fired upon at an aid site, where the distribution of food to Gazan residents had been peaceful. If anyone fired, it was Hamas — firing at civilians trying to approach the sites.

Hamas and the United Nations have been desperate to stop the Trump-administration-backed GHF, which threatens to undermine their power. Hamas relies on its control of aid to control the local population.

Palestinians who have traveled to the American-run, Israeli-protected aid sites have expressed shock and surprise that they are not required to pay for the food. Hamas has not only stolen their aid, but forced Palestinians to pay for it, compounding their suffering.

The aid project is essential to American-backed Israeli plans to root out Hamas from the Gaza Strip, at least in the absence of an elusive hostage-and-ceasefire deal.

