Report: Palestinians Shocked U.S. Aid Is Free, After Being Charged by Hamas for U.N. Aid

Palestinians picking up food packages from the Trump administration-backed American alternative to the United Nations (UN) in Gaza were reportedly shocked the aid was free, having become used to being charged for it.

As Breitbart News reported, the new Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) was launched to provide an alternative to the UN, which either fails to deliver trucks of aid or allegedly lets Hamas steal the supplies.

Hamas then keeps the aid (especially fuel) for itself, sells the aid on the black market, or makes Palestinians pay inflated prices for it.

The Free Press reported that receiving free aid was in fact a new phenomenon: “According to the source, one man who picked up a food box asked four or five times if the food was really free. “It illuminated their perspective on aid and the aid distribution he had experienced in the past.” Videos of Gazans waiting in line to receive food boxes show people waving and cheering.”

Critics of Israel, including the UN, condemned the American operation, which is designed to enable Israel to undermine Hamas’s authority in Gaza while the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) continues clearing out the terrorist group.

The Free Press noted: “None of the foundation’s success in providing over 840,000 meals so far seemed to translate on social media, where images of the aid handout were rapidly turned into memes comparing Gazans waiting for food to Jewish prisoners waiting at Auschwitz.”

