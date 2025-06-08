Australia Cancels Visa for Pro-Israel Activist Hillel Fuld over ‘Islamophobia’

Australia has canceled a visa for Hillel Fuld, a pro-Israel activist who was scheduled to speak at fundraisers for Israeli medical services but has instead been banned from the country for three years for “Islamophobia.”

Fuld revealed on X that he had been banned from the country:

Fuld is respected within the Israeli tech sector as well as the online pro-Israel community. His posts tend to be strident but stay within the bounds of respectable debate. He also provides news and analysis of events.

The Times of Israel noted:

Fuld, a citizen of both Israel and the United States, was due to speak at events for Magen David Adom in Sydney and Melbourne to raise money for the medical organization’s new facility in Lehavim in southern Israel. His visit was canceled due to fears he would use the platform to incite hatred “against particular segments of the community, namely the Islamic population,” according to the letter sent to him Friday by the Department of Home Affairs. … Fuld told The Times of Israel that he had received his travel visa for the trip months ago without any problems. “But on Thursday, someone brought to my attention a post on X calling for people to contact the immigration office to get me blocked from entering the country. Sure enough, the next morning, I got an email from them telling me I wouldn’t be allowed to come.” The coordinated social media campaign by pro-Palestinian, anti-Israel activists called Fuld “a well-known merchant of Zionist hate speech,” saying he has “a well-documented history of spreading hate speech, Islamophobia, and dangerous misinformation.” It included detailed information on how to file a complaint with authorities.

The Trump administration has taken up Fuld’s cause, with U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee writing to Australia’s Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke in protest.

Fuld is also a brother to the late Ari Fuld, an American-Israeli who was stabbed to death by a Palestinian terrorist — but who was able to fire his own weapon and prevent the terrorist from attacking others.

The Trump administration has begun barring and deporting anti-Israel activists from the U.S. who have been associated with protests that have targeted Jews and Jewish institutions as well as disrupting life in cities and on university campuses.

