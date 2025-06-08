‘Moderate’ Palestinian Authority President Abbas Praises October 7 Attacks

Abbas highlighted what he characterized as Hamas’s achievements, saying the operation “exposed the [false] claims that… it has an invincible army” and revealed “the glaring failure of this entity’s components, especially the army and the various security forces.”… The PA chairman’s only criticism of the October 7 attack centered not on its brutality, but on its consequences for Gaza residents.

Abbas’s own faction, Fatah, is a rival to Hamas, but also supports terrorism against Israel.

Just weeks before the October 7, 2023, terror attacks, Abbas drew international criticism by claiming that Jews deserved to be murdered in the Holocaust. He has a long history of Holocaust denial and antisemitism.

Abbas has been president of the Palestinian Authority — an autonomous but non-state government in Palestinian areas of Judea and Samaria (the West Bank) and, formerly, Gaza — since 2005. He has served more then 20 years in the role.

