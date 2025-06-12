American-Backed GHF Opens Aid Sites Despite Hamas Attack; Record Number of Meals Delivered

The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), an American-backed aid organization providing an alternative to the corrupt United Nations in Gaza, reopened Thursday despite a deadly attack by Hamas the day before.

As Breitbart News reported Wednesday, Hamas attacked a bus of local Palestinians who work with GHF. The death toll rose to eight overnight, and some passengers may have been taken hostage by the terrorists.

But GHF, after considering whether to reopen, decided to do so, and delivered a record number of meals — nearly 2.6 million — to needy Palestinians. GHF interim executive director John Acree said in a statement:

We are still collecting more information on the deadly and unprovoked attack on our dedicated local team members and volunteers. As of now, we can confirm at least eight fatalities, multiple injuries, and we fear that some of our team members have been taken hostage. We carefully considered closing our sites today given the heightened security risks and safety concerns, but we decided that the best response to Hamas’ cowardly murderers was to keep delivering food for the people of Gaza who are counting on us. We will not be deterred from our mission towards providing food security for the Palestinian people in Gaza. We hope to provide more details as additional information is available.

Hamas and the United Nations both oppose GHF because it undermines their power in Gaza and erodes their control of aid and of the local population generally. The Trump administration backs GHF as part of its overall plan to take control of Gaza as Israel uproots the remnants of the terror organization from the area.

