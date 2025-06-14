Iranian Missiles Hit Arab Muslim Village of Tamra

Iran’s latest missile barrage on Saturday evening struck the Arab Muslim town of Tamra, east of Israel’s port city of Haifa.

Israel’s Home Front Command alerted the entire country as missile launches were detected from Iran, and residents of northern Israel descended into bomb shelters as it became clear they were in the line of fire.

Social media lit up with footage of the missiles traveling over northern Israel and Lebanon.

Israel’s Army Radio reported that one person was seriously wounded and a number of others were wounded more lightly. Later, Army Radio added that one woman had been killed and thirteen wounded.

There were also reports of other impacts in the Haifa area, though these were unconfirmed.

Haifa, and northern Israel generally, has a mixed Arab and Jewish population. It is not uncommon, in conflicts with Hezbollah in Lebanon, for terrorist groups to fire rockets at Israel that end up killing Arabs.

Iran fires missiles at night to minimize the risk of missile sites and crews being detected by Israeli aircraft.

While Iran was launching ballistic missiles at Israel, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said that Israeli fighters were attacking targets in Tehran. Israel also launched an attack in Yemen on the military leadership of the Houthis.

Reports of the results of these attacks were unconfirmed at the time of publication.

Israel’s Army Radio added that elementary and middle schools would be closed for the next week, and that special flights were being arranged in Greece and Cyprus to bring home Israelis who had been stranded abroad since the start of the war, due to the closure of Israel’s main airport, Ben Gurion International.

