Israel Strikes Iranian Soldiers, in Iran, Launching Missile Toward Israel

The Israeli Air Force (IAF) conducted an airstrike Saturday on Iranian soldiers who had launched a ballistic missile towards Israel from western Iran — showing an expansion of Israel’s offensive military capability.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) released footage of the airstrike:

Such scenes are familiar from fighting in Gaza and southern Lebanon, which border Israel. But the fact that Israel is able to conduct such strikes, and film such footage, in Iran — thousands of kilometers away — is a sign that the IAF has expanded its reach.

Until two years ago, it was thought that Israel would barely manage to fly its fighter jets to Iran and back safely, let alone to conduct airstrikes on Iranian nuclear facilities.

Now, Israel is operating with freedom over western Iran and the Iranian capital of Tehran, and is able to attack Iranian soldiers on Iranian soil. Iran favors launching missiles at night, rather than during the day, because daylight makes it easier for Israel to monitor, track, and strike ballistic missile batteries and crews.

