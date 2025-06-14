Report: Iran Pleads with Qatar, Oman to Get Trump to Stop War

Iran has reportedly approached mediators in Qatar and Oman with a desperate request: tell Trump to stop the war.

The Iranian regime continues to fire missiles at Israel, but is unable to stop incoming Israeli attacks.

In less than 48 hours, Israel has killed most of Iran’s senior military leaders and nuclear scientists. It has also targeted Iran’s nuclear sites, and has taken out the remnants of Iran’s air defenses. It has also reportedly started attacking Iranian energy infrastructure in retaliation for Iranian missile attacks on Israeli civilians.

Iran, it seems, has had enough. Israel’s Israel Hayom newspaper reported on Saturday:

Iran has approached Oman and Qatar with a request to mediate between Tehran and Washington over the possibility of renewing negotiations, provided Israeli attacks cease. While Oman, which has hosted some of the previous talks, has already publicized its efforts in this direction, the US is in no rush to respond.