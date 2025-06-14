Report: Iran Pleads with Qatar, Oman to Get Trump to Stop War

Joel B. Pollak

Iran has reportedly approached mediators in Qatar and Oman with a desperate request: tell Trump to stop the war.

The Iranian regime continues to fire missiles at Israel, but is unable to stop incoming Israeli attacks.

In less than 48 hours, Israel has killed most of Iran’s senior military leaders and nuclear scientists. It has also targeted Iran’s nuclear sites, and has taken out the remnants of Iran’s air defenses. It has also reportedly started attacking Iranian energy infrastructure in retaliation for Iranian missile attacks on Israeli civilians.

Iran, it seems, has had enough. Israel’s Israel Hayom newspaper reported on Saturday:

Iran has approached Oman and Qatar with a request to mediate between Tehran and Washington over the possibility of renewing negotiations, provided Israeli attacks cease. While Oman, which has hosted some of the previous talks, has already publicized its efforts in this direction, the US is in no rush to respond.

A senior American diplomat told Israel Hayom that Iran today holds a significantly weaker position than it did on Thursday, before the Israeli strike.

“They either failed to understand or deliberately ignored the president’s warnings, which were very clear. They tried to stall through negotiations, refused to compromise on the most basic issue that could have proven their claim they are not seeking a bomb, halting uranium enrichment on Iranian soil. Worst of all, they deceived us, continuing rapid development of their nuclear weapons program even while talks were underway,” he said.

President Donald Trump has urged Iran to return to the negotiating table — and to accept the dismantling of its uranium enrichment program, among other provisions that Iran had rejected prior to the Israeli attack.

Just days ago, Trump said that he was “much less confident” in a nuclear deal with Iran, and suggested that the regime had just been playing for time, delaying on purpose while it moved closer to a nuclear weapon.

