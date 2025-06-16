Trump-Backed Aid Effort Distributes 3 Million Meals in Gaza, Despite War

The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) opened Monday at full strength for the first time, operating four aid sites in Gaza and distributing more than 3 million meals for the first time — despite the war with Iran.

The GHF, which is backed by the Trump administration and protected by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), is the only active humanitarian effort in Gaza whose aid trucks are not being looted by Hamas or armed gangs.

In a statement, interim GHF executive director John Acree said:

Today was a big day. Our food deliveries reached all four distribution sites and we were able to conduct two rounds of deliveries at two sites, demonstrating a growing capacity to provide food. Once again, I am extremely proud of our team as they safely opened the four sites today despite the unprecedented series of conflict events in the region. While we are now navigating daily Iranian missile attacks and falling flak from counter weapons, our team still arrives at the loading docks to stock our trucks and continue our mission of feeding the people of Gaza. They are our sole customers and stakeholders whom we strive to serve every day.

Hamas and the United Nations are both opposed to the GHF because the organization has disrupted their monopoly on aid supplies in the Gaza Strip. Hamas in particular uses its control of aid to control the Palestinian population.

Three American GHF staff were also treated for minor injuries sustained in Iranian missile attacks.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). He is the author of Trump 2.0: The Most Dramatic ‘First 100 Days’ in Presidential History, available for Amazon Kindle. He is also the author of The Trumpian Virtues: The Lessons and Legacy of Donald Trump’s Presidency, now available on Audible. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.