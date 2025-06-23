Trump Boxes Iran in at United Nations Security Council

Iran may have rejected President Donald Trump’s ceasefire, but that may make no difference, since Trump has boxed Iran in at the United Nations Security Council, which could adopt a ceasefire resolution this week.

On Monday evening, Trump announced that Israel and Iran had agreed to a ceasefire in what he called the “12 Day War.” That fit media reports of quiet overtures. Iran, however, refused to acknowledge an agreement.

Yet the fact that Trump made his announcement when he did — that is, ahead of possible Security Council meetings that could consider draft ceasefire resolutions — Trump may have boxed Iran into ending the war.

On Sunday, after the U.S. bombed Iran’s nuclear sites, the Security Council held an emergency meeting, and Russia and China argued for a ceasefire in the Iran-Israel war, then in its 10th day, with the U.S. entering.

They may now get their wish: the U.S., which vetoed a ceasefire resolution earlier this month that called for an end to the war in Gaza without condemning Hamas, could join the rest of the council to vote on a ceasefire resolution this week.

The Security Council is set to meet as early as Tuesday to discuss the issue of non-proliferation, which could allow a vote on a resolution that reflects the U.S. position on ending the war.

Iran may not wish to agree to a ceasefire with Israel or the United States, but the Security Council could impose one with a binding resolution. If Iran continues attacking after that, it will be against the whole world.

The 12 Day War will end with the Iranian regime intact — but it will have lost a war, and its nuclear program. Israel and the United States will emerge as victors — and with their victory endorsed by the entire world.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). He is the author of Trump 2.0: The Most Dramatic ‘First 100 Days’ in Presidential History, available for Amazon Kindle. He is also the author of The Trumpian Virtues: The Lessons and Legacy of Donald Trump’s Presidency, now available on Audible. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.