Hamas, Desperate to Undermine GHF, Shows Off Aid Deliveries

Hamas, in an apparent effort to undermine the work of the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), appears to be publicizing aid deliveries to Gaza — accompanied by armed gunmen — to argue against GHF’s work.

As Breitbart News has reported, GHF, a non-profit organization that is backed by the Trump administration, has been delivering tens of millions of meals directly to Palestinians in Gaza over the past several weeks.

Working with security contractors, and coordinating with the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), GHF ensures food reaches Gazans without being looted by Hamas or armed gangs along the way — unlike United Nations aid.

As such, GHF is perceived as a threat by both Hamas and the United Nations. Hamas has promoted a series of fake news stories, claiming that IDF soldiers murder Palestinians who travel to GHF aid sites in Gaza.

Hamas has also threatened, and attacked, Palestinians who attempt to collect aid from GHF. Given the continued success of GHF, however, Hamas has also decided to facilitate aid deliveries — both to counter GHF and as a propaganda exercise. It reportedly uses armed gunmen, drawn from its own ranks and from local clan groups, to escort United Nations aid trucks into Gaza — then argues that GHF is not necessary.

One journalist in Gaza, where the media is controlled by Hamas, drove home the message (in bold in the post below): “There is absolutely no need for Israel to be involved in any kind of aid distribution.”

The GHF has reached out to the United Nations to offer to work together. In a June 23 letter, GHF executive chairman Rev. Dr. Johnnie Moore wrote to United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres, saying that GHF had offered to partner with the United Nations, but had received no response.

He also noted that the United Nations had not condemned the Hamas murder of Palestinian GHF personnel earlier in the month.

A statement Wednesday by GHF noted that the group had delivered nearly 2.5 million meals that day alone, bringing its total deliveries to 44 million meals, across three distribution sites in central and southern Gaza.

