Israeli Report: U.S. Strike Rendered Iran’s Fordow ‘Inoperable’

The office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued a much-awaited report Wednesday on the results of the U.S. airstrike on Iran’s Fordow nuclear facility on Sunday, saying it made the site “inoperable.”

President Donald Trump had said earlier Wednesday at the NATO summit in Brussels that Israeli intelligence would shortly produce a report on the results of the U.S. airstrikes.

The Prime Minister’s Office then issued a brief statement summarizing Israel’s findings on behalf of the Israel Atomic Energy Commission (IAEC):

The devastating US strike on Fordow destroyed the site’s critical infrastructure and rendered the enrichment facility inoperable. We assess that the American strikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities, combined with Israeli strikes on other elements of Iran’s military nuclear program, has set back Iran’s ability to develop nuclear weapons by many years. The achievement can continue indefinitely if Iran does not get access to nuclear material.

Trump celebrated the joint Israeli-American victory over Iran in what he called the “12 Day War,” a reference to Israel’s lightning victory over several hostile neighbors in the Six Day War of 1967.

Israel launched a surprise attack on Iran, hitting nuclear sites and the Iranian military’s command structure for over a week until the U.S. joined the effort with B-2 strategic bombers last Saturday night into Sunday morning.

