Gaza Humanitarian Foundation Passes 50 Million Meals, Despite Hamas Threats

The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) surpassed a milestone of 50 million meals distributed in Gaza on Sunday, despite the ongoing danger of Hamas, which sees GHF as a threat to its control over aid distribution.

The organization’s interim executive chairman, John Acree, said in a statement:

“Our aid workers on the ground continue to carry out extraordinary work under unimaginable conditions. We are aware of credible reports that Hamas is openly targeting the GHF and those who work with us. According to these reports, Hamas has placed bounties on both our American security personnel and Palestinian aid workers—offering cash rewards to anyone who injures or kills them. In recent days, Hamas has also pre-positioned armed operatives near humanitarian zones in an effort to disrupt the only functioning aid delivery system in Gaza. “Today as we surpass a remarkable milestone–more than 51 million meals delivered–we are keenly aware that we remain targets of Hamas’s brutality for simply trying to feed the people of Gaza in the middle of a war. Yet we will persist. The men, women, and children remind us why we are here: to feed the people of Gaza and stand with them in their time of need.”

The organization also addressed false reports of violence at its aid sites (original emphasis):

INACCURATE NEWS REPORTING: We successfully completed our deliveries today without incident. False allegations of attacks near aid distribution sites have unfortunately become a consistent pattern. Inaccurate reporting of events in the region hampers distribution of life-saving aid to those who need it most. Our GHF news monitoring continues to reveal inaccurate news coverage by international media outlets linking GHF sites to violent incidents that did not occur near our sites, but in fact occurred at United Nations’ (UN) convoy sites or other humanitarian groups who operate near our site. The UN has confirmed this in their own reporting. We have experienced a growing pattern of false information seemingly formulated by the Gaza Health Ministry, an arm of Hamas, and then reported first by Al Jazeera and then echoed by the UN and it appears now by MSF [Médicins Sans Frontières]. BOTTOM LINE: The Hamas-affiliated Gaza Health Ministry is not a credible source of information.

President Donald Trump acknowledged the work of GHF in the Oval Office on Friday, as he noted that the U.S. had begun financial support to the organization — $30 million in grants from the State Department.

