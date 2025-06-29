Israel Takes Out Terrorist Leaders Closer to Home

While a ceasefire continues to hold between Israel and Iran, it has not stopped Israel from eliminating localized threats along its border.

The IDF and Israel Security Agency (ISA) confirmed that over the weekend they killed Hakham Muhammad Issa al-Issa, a senior member of Hamas’s military wing and a terrorist who helped plan the brutal October 7 massacre, the Jerusalem Post reported.

The senior terrorist was reportedly with his wife and grandson during what was an air strike in the Sabra neighborhood of Gaza City on Friday. It’s not clear if they survived the attack.

WATCH — “They Fought VERY Hard…” They Wanted to “Get Out!” Trump Talks Israel & Iran Ceasefire:

Fox News reported:

Issa’s current role in the Hamas military wing was as head of combat support headquarters, and he led force-buildup efforts in the Gaza Strip, served as head of the training headquarters and was a member of Hamas’ General Security Council.

According to the Jerusalem Post, Issa arrived in Gaza in 2005 from Syria, bringing with him the combat experience he gained in Iraq and Syria with scientific and technical knowledge.

Over the past few days, Issa has helped plan attacks on Israeli civilians and IDF troops operating in the Gaza Strip and was attempting to rebuild Hamas’s organizational systems that were damaged by Israel during the war, Fox reported.

Issa was not the only terrorist taken out in recent days in the conflict. The IDF also reported it killed Abbas Al-Hassan Wahbi, a Hezbollah terrorist, in the area of Mahrouna in southern Lebanon on Saturday.

Hamas and Hezbollah have been considered surrogates of Iran’s call for the destruction of Israel.

According to the Fox account:

Wahbi was responsible for intelligence in Hezbollah’s ‘Radwan Force’ Battalion. The terrorist was involved in efforts to rebuild Hezbollah and weapons transfers. These activities constitute a blatant violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon.

Security officials added, “The IDF will continue to operate to remove any threat posed to the state of Israel.”