A hostage-and-ceasefire deal is taking shape between Israel and Hamas, with several living hostages set to be released as ealy as next week in exchange for a 60-day pause in fighting, toward an eventual end of the war.

The details of a potential deal have been leaking, as President Donald Trump has said that an agreement could be reached next week, when Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visits the White House.

There are 20 living hostages overall still in Gaza, and 30 additional hostages whose bodies are being held.

According to Israel’s Army Radio, the first ten living hostages would be released in two batches of eight and two. Ten other living hostages would still remain in captivity, pending a final agreement, though the Times of Israel reports that Hamas would be required to provide information about their well-being. Eighteen dead hostages would be returned to Israel in an initial phase, followed by the rest after a final agreement.

There would also be none of the macabre ceremonies that Hamas held in previous hostage releases, according to the Times of Israel. It is not clear if Israel would be required to release Palestinian terrorists; or how far the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) would have to withdraw from Gaza during the 60-day pause; or what the fate of Hamas leaders and their weapons would be. Israel has said Hamas cannot be allowed to rule in Gaza.

Hamas is expected to respond formally to the proposed deal in the next 24 hours; the first eight hostages could be freed as early as next week. President Trump has warned that this is the best deal Hamas will get.

One notable Hamas demand is that the United Nations resume control of aid in Gaza — a sign of how corrupt the UN has become, and the threat posed by the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation to Hamas control of Gaza.

A ceasefire in Gaza could free diplomats to onclude other regional peace deals throughout the Middle East.

