WATCH: Gazans Loot United Nations Aid Trucks

Video emerged Monday of Gazans looting aid trucks provided by the United Nations and other aid agencies — a contrast to the trucks of the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, which have private security.

Amit Segal, a political analyst for Israel’s Channel 12, reported that Israel Defense Forces (IDF) troops had found themselves in harm’s way as a mob looted the trucks.

It was not clear whether the looters were members of Hamas, or armed gangs, or ordinary civilians.

Many of the recent IDF casualties in Gaza have been in circumstances where terrorists, wearing civilian clothing, have placed bombs near IDF personnel or on their vehicles. Hence IDF soldiers have, until recently, fired warning shots when civilians approach their positions.

On occasion, that has resulted in Palestinian casualties, though not the exaggerated numbers claimed by Hamas, which were also falsely attributed by the media to the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF).

The GHF released its own videos, obtained through aerial drone footage, of people mobbing United Nations aid trucks as they moved through Gaza (after several weeks of allowing aid to rot at the border crossings).

In a statement, GHF said:

The people of Gaza are in desperate need of more food, yet the United Nations (UN) has been sitting on hundreds of truckloads worth of aid that is going to waste. Now, new video highlights the extent to which the UN’s distribution mechanism is failing. … The footage, obtained via drone video, highlights a significant problem. While the UN has significant stores of much-needed aid already in Gaza, it is struggling to get food directly to those who need it. Desperate mobs ransacking trucks is dangerous for both those seeking aid and those delivering it. Gazans need more food, but they need it distributed in a safe, efficient way. This video shows the UN is unable to do that. The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), with financial support from the Trump Administration, provides a better way. Where no system is perfect, our model helps bring order and safety to food distribution. We have consistently called on the UN to partner with us to safely feed more people together. These calls have all been rebuffed. This video highlights that the UN cannot go it alone. This is a complex environment and we should all be working together. We again call on the UN to work with us to safely feed the people of Gaza.

As of Monday, according to a statement by the GHF, the organization had distributed 96 million meals in Gaza.

Israel is currently conducting a surge of humanitarian aid to Gaza, including airdrops, to combat global perceptions of “starvation” in Gaza. Hamas could end the war by releasing its Israeli hostages, but refuses.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). He is the author of Trump 2.0: The Most Dramatic ‘First 100 Days’ in Presidential History, available for Amazon Kindle. He is also the author of The Trumpian Virtues: The Lessons and Legacy of Donald Trump’s Presidency, now available on Audible. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.